Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (16-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSOH

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-230) | CIN: (+190)

ATL: (-230) | CIN: (+190) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-105) | CIN: +1.5 (-114)

ATL: -1.5 (-105) | CIN: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-3, 4.84 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-0, 2.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (1-3) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (2-0) will take the ball for the Reds. Sale and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Reds have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for two Abbott starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (64.4%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Reds reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-230) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+190) on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-114 to cover), and Atlanta is -105 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Reds game on May 6 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won two of four games when listed as at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 33 opportunities.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 17-16-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-10).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +190 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-18-1).

The Reds have collected an 18-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .225. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 90th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging in MLB.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .441 this season while batting .279 with 30 walks and 15 runs scored.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 41 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504.

Riley has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high .406 slugging percentage. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .343 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gavin Lux has accumulated 33 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both statistics.

Noelvi Marte is batting .294 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2023: 11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

