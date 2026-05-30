Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-27)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

ATL: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 2-3, 2.70 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-4, 6.26 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (2-3) for the Braves and Brady Singer (2-4) for the Reds. Pérez's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Singer's nine starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 4-3 record in Singer's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Braves, Cincinnati is the underdog at +102, and Atlanta is -120 playing on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are -156 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +130.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Reds on May 30 is 9.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (72.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 28-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 58 chances this season.

The Braves are 36-22-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 19-16 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (50%).

In the 54 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-19-1).

The Reds have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 32-22-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (60) this season while batting .265 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 58th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has hit nine homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 43rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .535 this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has three home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-best .359 on-base percentage. He's batting .265 and slugging .488.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Stewart heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz's 62 hits and .500 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .264.

JJ Bleday has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .287.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

5/29/2026: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/31/2025: 12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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