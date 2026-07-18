Braves vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Rangers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (55-40) vs. Texas Rangers (49-47)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and RSN

Braves vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152)

ATL: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Owen Murphy (Braves) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 5-8, 4.63 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-8, 4.63 ERA). Murphy did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. When Gore starts, the Rangers are 7-13-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 4-5 record in Gore's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.9%)

Braves vs Rangers Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -104 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Rangers are +152 to cover, while the Braves are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Rangers on July 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 43, or 63.2%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 41-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 42 of 92 chances this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 49-43-0 against the spread.

The Rangers are 21-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Texas has a 19-23 record (winning 45.2% of its games).

In the 95 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-42-5).

The Rangers have put together a 46-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 100 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .298.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jake Burger is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .263.

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