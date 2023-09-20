Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

The Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (97-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (82-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | PHI: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | PHI: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | PHI: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | PHI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 12-4, 3.50 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Nola (12-9) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Elder's team is 16-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team has won 69.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-7). The Phillies have a 14-16-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have a 3-6 record in Nola's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.1%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +142 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -172.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Phillies game on September 20 has been set at 9.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 133 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (65.4%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 75-30 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 146 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 81-65-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have gone 20-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.6% of those games).

Philadelphia is 5-13 (winning just 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-71-11).

The Phillies have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 70-80-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .338 on the season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Matt Olson has 159 hits, which is tops among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .279 with 81 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .387.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualified hitters.

Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.325/.498.

Albies heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Austin Riley has 36 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .198 with 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 120 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 135th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Trea Turner's .466 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 48th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bryson Stott is batting .283 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Alec Bohm has 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .277.

Braves vs. Phillies Head to Head

9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/28/2023: 11-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/22/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/27/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

