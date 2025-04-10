Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (2-9) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-3)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | PHI: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | PHI: (+104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196)

ATL: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 2-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (2-0) will take the ball for the Phillies. Schwellenbach has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schwellenbach's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Luzardo has started two games with set spreads, and the Phillies covered in both chances. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Luzardo start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Phillies reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-122) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +162 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -196.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Phillies on April 10, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in four of their 11 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (75%).

Philadelphia has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, and won in each game.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-7-0).

The Phillies have covered 72.7% of their games this season, going 8-3-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta OPS (.894) this season. He has a .273 batting average, an on-base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of .394.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 65th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's batting .211 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 117th, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .561, fueled by an OBP of .250 and a team-best slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Albies has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .400.

Riley has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 12 hits with a .420 on-base percentage and a .732 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Phillies. He's batting .293.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nick Castellanos is slugging .538 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 33rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bryce Harper has racked up a slugging percentage of .465, a team-high for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is batting .281 with a double, a home run and six walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

