Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-23) vs. Washington Nationals (21-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-111) | WSH: +1.5 (-108)

ATL: -1.5 (-111) | WSH: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 3-3, 4.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (0-1) to the mound, while Mitchell Parker (3-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. Strider and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Strider's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Parker's starts. The Nationals are 5-1 in Parker's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.1%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Nationals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-188) and Washington as the underdog (+158) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -108 to cover.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Nationals on May 20 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 20, or 58.8%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 9-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 46 opportunities.

The Braves are 22-24-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-18).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Washington has a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-22-1).

The Nationals have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 24-22-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 40 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Matt Olson is batting .240 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualifiers, he is 106th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.451) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Riley brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 42 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .332.

Albies brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .195 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .536. Both lead the Nationals. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Wood heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' 44 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .221.

Luis Garcia is batting .229 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

