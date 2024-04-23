Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (15-6) vs. Miami Marlins (6-18)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-260) | MIA: (+215)

ATL: (-260) | MIA: (+215) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100)

ATL: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 1-0, 7.71 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-2, 3.92 ERA

The Braves will look to Max Fried (1-0) versus the Marlins and Trevor Rogers (0-2). Fried and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have failed to cover all of the four games Rogers has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for three Rogers starts this season -- they lost every game.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (70%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The Braves vs Marlins moneyline has Atlanta as a -260 favorite, while Miami is a +215 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Braves are -120 to cover, and the Marlins are -100.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Marlins game on April 23, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (75%) in those games.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -260 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 20 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 11-9-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 6-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).

Miami has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

In the 24 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-11-0).

The Marlins have collected an 8-16-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 27 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .687. He's batting .325 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is first in slugging.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta in OBP (.408) this season, fueled by 24 hits. He's batting .293 while slugging .378.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Acuna heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.466) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Travis d'Arnaud is batting .273 with a .344 OBP and 14 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high OBP (.336) and slugging percentage (.347). He's batting .276.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Bryan De La Cruz has racked up 27 hits while slugging .465. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 144th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Josh Bell is hitting .193 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .244 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/22/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2022: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2022: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2022: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

