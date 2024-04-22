Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (14-6) vs. Miami Marlins (6-17)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Time: 7:20 PM ET

Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-200) | MIA: (+168)

ATL: (-200) | MIA: (+168) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-115)

ATL: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.70 ERA

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder versus the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (2-1). In games Elder pitched with a spread last season, his team was 16-16-0 ATS. Elder and his team won 69.2% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 18-8. When Weathers starts, the Marlins are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 2-1 record in Weathers' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (66.2%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-200) and Miami as the underdog (+168) on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and Atlanta is -104 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 22, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 6-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 10-9-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have gone 6-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Miami is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-10-0).

The Marlins have covered just 34.8% of their games this season, going 8-15-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 27 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .713. He's batting .338 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is first in slugging.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .299 with 13 walks and 21 runs scored. He's slugging .390.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Acuna enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Michael Harris II has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 22 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .447.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.340) and slugging percentage (.351). He's batting .277.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 69th, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 127th in slugging.

Bryan De La Cruz has 26 hits while slugging .474. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .293.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Josh Bell is hitting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Jazz Chisholm has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .232.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/17/2023: 16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/2/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/4/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

