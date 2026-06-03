Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (41-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-32)
- Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and SN1
Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | TOR: (+120)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-2, 3.95 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 3.65 ERA
The probable pitchers are Grant Holmes (3-2) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (2-1) for the Blue Jays. When Holmes starts, his team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have an 8-2-0 ATS record in Corbin's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-4 record in Corbin's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (57.6%)
Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Blue Jays, Atlanta is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +120 playing on the road.
Braves vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Braves are +146 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -178.
Braves vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Blue Jays on June 3, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.
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Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (72.3%) in those contests.
- This year Atlanta has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 61 opportunities.
- In 61 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 37-24-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have won nine of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.6%).
- Toronto has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-29-1 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 29-31-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 63 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .265 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .559.
- Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 57th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .771, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .280.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.
- Albies has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.
- Harris takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has been key for Atlanta with 43 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .434.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high .390 on-base percentage. He's batting .297 and slugging .387.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 97th in slugging.
- Ernie Clement paces his team with 70 hits and has a club-leading .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Kazuma Okamoto has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .221.
Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 6/2/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/16/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/15/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/14/2025: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/8/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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