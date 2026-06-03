Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (41-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SN1

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-2, 3.95 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 3.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Grant Holmes (3-2) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (2-1) for the Blue Jays. When Holmes starts, his team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have an 8-2-0 ATS record in Corbin's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-4 record in Corbin's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.6%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Blue Jays, Atlanta is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +120 playing on the road.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Braves are +146 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -178.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Blue Jays on June 3, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (72.3%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 61 opportunities.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 37-24-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won nine of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.6%).

Toronto has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 29-31-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 63 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .265 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 57th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .771, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .280.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.

Albies has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Harris takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been key for Atlanta with 43 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high .390 on-base percentage. He's batting .297 and slugging .387.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with 70 hits and has a club-leading .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .221.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/2/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/15/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/14/2025: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/8/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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