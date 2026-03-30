Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (2-1) vs. Athletics (0-3)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder versus the Athletics and Aaron Civale. Elder and his team were 16-12-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Elder and his team had a 7-6 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Civale pitched his team finished 6-12-0 against the spread. Civale and his team had a 3-13 record in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.6%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +142 to cover, while the Athletics are -172 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Athletics on March 30, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves came away with 53 wins in the 101 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

This year, the Braves won 34 of 65 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 55 of the 119 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (46.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, the Athletics went 23-39 (37.1%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-77-7 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson had 170 base hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Michael Harris II ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .268, plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker had a slugging percentage of .479 and a batting average of .262 last season.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz had 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .290 last season.

Shea Langeliers racked up 133 hits with a .277 batting average.

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