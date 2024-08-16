Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (64-57) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-69)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122)

ATL: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 4-5, 3.95 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-7, 3.36 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.36 ERA). Schwellenbach and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Schwellenbach starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The Angels are 12-7-0 ATS in Soriano's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 8-7 in Soriano's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.2%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +136 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Angels are -122 to cover, and the Braves are +102.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

Braves versus Angels, on August 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (54.7%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 33 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 119 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 51-68-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 44 of the 96 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

Los Angeles has gone 13-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (43.3%).

In the 121 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-57-8).

The Angels have a 70-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 136 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .579. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Austin Riley is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Jorge Soler is batting .244 with a .438 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Matt Olson has been key for Atlanta with 104 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .427.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up 107 hits with a .463 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 45th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .339 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .364.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .234 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

