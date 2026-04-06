Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and BravesVsn

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

ATL: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

ATL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 2-0, 0.75 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (2-0) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (2-0). Sale has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sale's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Soriano has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both chances. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Soriano starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.1%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

The Braves vs Angels moneyline has Atlanta as a -172 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +144 underdog at home.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Braves are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+100 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -120 to cover.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Angels on April 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -172 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in two of 10 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-5).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The Angels have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-0).

The Angels have gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with 12 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .625. He's batting .300.

He is 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Matt Olson has five doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .333 with a .371 OBP and six RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.513) and leads the Angels in hits (nine). He's batting .231 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 103rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Mike Trout's .435 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .212 while slugging .424.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 121st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a slugging percentage of .432, a team-high for the Angels.

Jorge Soler has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .189.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!