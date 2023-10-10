Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk will take on the top-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (125 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Aiyuk worth a look for his next game versus the Browns?

Aiyuk vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.87

7.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.06

60.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk Fantasy Performance

Aiyuk is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (65th overall), putting up 49.8 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

During his last three games Aiyuk has been targeted 19 times, with 13 receptions for 249 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 24.9 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Aiyuk's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he put up 24.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Brandon Aiyuk had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 4.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by two players this season.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Browns have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

