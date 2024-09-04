Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will take on the team with last year's second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Is Aiyuk a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Aiyuk vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.33

8.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.28

63.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Aiyuk 2023 Fantasy Performance

Aiyuk was 10th at his position, and 48th overall, with 174.2 fantasy points (10.9 per game) last year.

Aiyuk accumulated 24.9 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 129 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aiyuk accumulated 21.6 fantasy points in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- five catches, 156 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Aiyuk finished with 2.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 25 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Aiyuk recorded 3.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 32 yards, on six targets -- in Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York allowed over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

The Jets gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Jets allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Jets allowed 18 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

New York allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Jets gave up more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Jets allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

