Brandin Cooks Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks will take on the team with last year's 24th-ranked passing defense, the Arizona Cardinals (230.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Cooks, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals.

Cooks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.18

7.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.55

49.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooks 2022 Fantasy Performance

Cooks picked up 88.6 fantasy points (6.8 per game), 48th at his position and 132nd in the league.

In his one game this season so far, Cooks had two receptions on four targets, for 22 yards, and ended up with 2.2 fantasy points.

Cooks accumulated 16.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 18 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season, Cooks picked up 11.7 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In what was his worst game of the year, Cooks finished with 2.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 20 yards, on six targets. That was in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his second-worst game of the year, Cooks ended up with 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Against Arizona last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Cardinals last year.

Through the air last season, Arizona allowed at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Cardinals last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Arizona allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players last season.

Against the Cardinals last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

Against Arizona last year, five players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Cardinals allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Arizona last season, 18 players ran for at least one TD.

The Cardinals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

