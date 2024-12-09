Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 68 Ventures Bowl 2024

The Bowling Green Falcons are among the college football squads busy on Thursday, versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-265) | Arkansas State: (+215)

Bowling Green: (-265) | Arkansas State: (+215) Spread: Bowling Green: -7.5 (-105) | Arkansas State: +7.5 (-115)

Bowling Green: -7.5 (-105) | Arkansas State: +7.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Bowling Green has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Bowling Green owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 7.5-point or greater favorites.

Bowling Green has played 12 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Arkansas State's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, Arkansas State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

There have been five Arkansas State games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Bowling Green is favored by 7.5 points over Arkansas State. Bowling Green is -105 to cover the spread, with Arkansas State being -115.

Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Over/Under

The over/under for Bowling Green-Arkansas State on Dec. 26 is 48.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bowling Green vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bowling Green-Arkansas State, Bowling Green is the favorite at -265, and Arkansas State is +215.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 26.8 75 20.3 20 50.8 12 Arkansas State 24.8 93 32.3 113 57.2 12

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

