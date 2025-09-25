Boston College vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Boston College Eagles facing the California Golden Bears.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston College vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boston College: (-215) | Cal: (+176)

Boston College: (-215) | Cal: (+176) Spread: Boston College: -6.5 (-104) | Cal: +6.5 (-118)

Boston College: -6.5 (-104) | Cal: +6.5 (-118) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs Cal Betting Trends

Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.

Boston College has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Boston College and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Cal has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Not one of Cal's four games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Boston College vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Eagles win (65.8%)

Boston College vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-118 odds), and Boston College, the favorite, is -104 to cover.

Boston College vs Cal Over/Under

The Boston College-Cal matchup on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Boston College vs Cal Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cal-Boston College, Cal is the underdog at +176, and Boston College is -215.

Boston College vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boston College 42.0 48 27.3 62 48.2 3 Cal 24.0 85 16.5 42 48.0 4

Boston College vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

