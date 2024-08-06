2024 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

On August 31, the Boise State Broncos' 2024 campaign begins with a tilt versus Georgia Southern. The rest of the Broncos' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Boise State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Southern August 31 - Broncos (-12.5) 57.5 2 @ Oregon September 7 - - - 4 Portland State September 21 - - - 5 Washington State September 28 - - - 6 Utah State October 5 - - - 7 @ Hawaii October 12 - - - 9 @ UNLV October 25 - - - View Full Table

Boise State 2024 Schedule Insights

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (76), Boise State has the 66th-ranked schedule in college football.

The Broncos are facing the 16th-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

The Broncos have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Boise State has a schedule that features seven games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (two of those teams won nine or more games and one of them picked up less than four wins).

Boise State Betting Insights (2023)

Boise State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of nine of the Broncos' games last season hit the over.

Boise State finished with a 7-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

