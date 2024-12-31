Bo Nix Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix will match up with the 14th-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (212.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Nix vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 197.40

197.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.92

28.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Nix is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 11th overall, as he has put up 282.6 total fantasy points (17.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Nix has put up 56.4 fantasy points (18.8 per game), as he's racked up 612 yards on 73-of-104 passing with eight touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 79 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Nix has accumulated 1,179 passing yards (116-of-181) with 11 TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 88.0 fantasy points (17.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 88 yards rushing on 22 carries.

The highlight of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he put up 29.8 fantasy points by scampering for four yards and one TD on five attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix's game versus the New York Jets in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 6.7 fantasy points. He threw for 60 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this season.

