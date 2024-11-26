Bo Nix Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will face the Cleveland Browns and their 15th-ranked pass defense (214.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Nix worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Nix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nix vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 208.81

208.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.45

29.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 214.0 fantasy points this season (17.8 per game), Nix is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks ninth among all players.

During his last three games, Nix has compiled 795 passing yards (75-of-105) for eight passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 64.3 fantasy points (21.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed five yards rushing on six carries.

Nix has compiled 1,302 passing yards (122-of-175) with 11 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 110.8 fantasy points (22.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 45 yards rushing on 17 carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Nix's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he came through with four rushing yards and one TD on five carries (for 29.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he put up 6.7 fantasy points -- 12-of-25 (48%), 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Cleveland this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.