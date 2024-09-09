Bo Nix 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix was the 32nd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 11.0 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|238.8
|31
|28
Bo Nix 2023 Game-by-Game
Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|11.0
|26-for-42
|138
|0
|2
|1
Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps
Below is a glance at how a few of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|90
|59
|772
|10
|17
|Josh Reynolds
|64
|40
|608
|5
|10
|Marvin Mims
|33
|22
|377
|1
|1
