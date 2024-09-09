Bo Nix 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix was the 32nd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 11.0 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 238.8 31 28

Bo Nix 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 11.0 26-for-42 138 0 2 1

Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Below is a glance at how a few of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 90 59 772 10 17 Josh Reynolds 64 40 608 5 10 Marvin Mims 33 22 377 1 1

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.