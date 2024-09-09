menu item
NFL

Bo Nix 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Entering the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix was the 32nd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 11.0 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nix's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points
2024 Projected Fantasy Points238.83128

Bo Nix 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Seahawks11.026-for-42138021

Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Below is a glance at how a few of Nix's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton90597721017
Josh Reynolds6440608510
Marvin Mims332237711

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

