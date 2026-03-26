NHL
Blues vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Blues vs Sharks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (29-30-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-31-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-140)
|Sharks (+116)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (59.9%)
Blues vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +180 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -225.
Blues vs Sharks Over/Under
- Blues versus Sharks on March 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Blues vs Sharks Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +116 underdog on the road.