Blues vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blues vs Sharks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (29-30-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-31-6)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-140) Sharks (+116) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (59.9%)

Blues vs Sharks Puck Line

The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +180 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -225.

Blues vs Sharks Over/Under

Blues versus Sharks on March 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Blues vs Sharks Moneyline

St. Louis is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +116 underdog on the road.

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