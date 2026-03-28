Blues vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Maple Leafs Game Info

St. Louis Blues (30-30-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-29-13)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-146) Maple Leafs (+122) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (55.6%)

Blues vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Blues. The Maple Leafs are -210 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +168.

Blues vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Blues versus Maple Leafs on March 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Blues vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -146 favorite at home.

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