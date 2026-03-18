NHL
Blues vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
NHL action on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Blues playing the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Blues vs Flames Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (27-30-10) vs. Calgary Flames (26-34-7)
- Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-122)
|Flames (+102)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (52%)
Blues vs Flames Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blues are +198 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -250.
Blues vs Flames Over/Under
- The Blues-Flames game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Blues vs Flames Moneyline
- The Blues vs Flames moneyline has St. Louis as a -122 favorite, while Calgary is a +102 underdog at home.