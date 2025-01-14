Blues vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

In NHL action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues play the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Flames Game Info

St. Louis Blues (20-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (21-14-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-154) Flames (+128) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (60.5%)

Blues vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Flames are -196 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +158.

Blues vs Flames Over/Under

Blues versus Flames on January 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Blues vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -154 favorite at home.

