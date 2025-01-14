NHL
Blues vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
In NHL action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues play the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blues vs Flames Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (20-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (21-14-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-154)
|Flames (+128)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (60.5%)
Blues vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Flames are -196 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +158.
Blues vs Flames Over/Under
- Blues versus Flames on January 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Blues vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -154 favorite at home.