Blues vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

On Saturday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (27-30-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-39-8)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-130) Canucks (+108) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (50.5%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -230.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

Blues versus Canucks on March 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!