NHL
Blues vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
On Saturday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Blues vs Canucks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (27-30-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-39-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-130)
|Canucks (+108)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (50.5%)
Blues vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -230.
Blues vs Canucks Over/Under
- Blues versus Canucks on March 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Blues vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite on the road.