Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (4-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rockies.TV

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-300) | COL: (+245)

TOR: (-300) | COL: (+245) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)

TOR: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland. Gausman and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gausman's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Freeland has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Freeland start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (69.1%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -300 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +245 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+110 to cover), and Toronto is -132 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Rockies on April 1 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were chosen as favorites in 89 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (58.4%) in those games.

Toronto did not enter a game last year with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Rockies were the moneyline underdog 152 times last season. They finished 38-114 in those games.

Colorado went 4-25 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer (13.8%).

The Rockies played in 157 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-83-5).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a .467 slugging percentage last season thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer had 153 hits and an OBP of .397.

Ernie Clement ended his last campaign with 151 hits, an OBP of .313, plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman had an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .520, and had 150 hits last season.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Tyler Freeman had 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .281 last season.

Brenton Doyle hit .233 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

3/31/2026: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 3/30/2026: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

14-5 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/6/2025: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/5/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/4/2025: 15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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