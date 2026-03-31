Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rockies.TV

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-255) | COL: (+210)

TOR: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)

TOR: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Max Scherzer against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner. In games Scherzer pitched with a spread last season, his team was 10-10-0 ATS. Scherzer appeared in nine games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 6-3 in those contests. Last season Feltner and his team had a 2-4-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Feltner and his team had a 1-5 record in the six games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (72%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rockies moneyline has Toronto as a -255 favorite, while Colorado is a +210 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are -113 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -106.

Blue Jays versus Rockies on March 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were favorites in 89 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (58.4%) in those contests.

Toronto was named as a favorite of -255 or more just one time last season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Rockies went 38-114 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado went 10-48 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (17.2%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a .467 slugging percentage last season thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer had 153 hits and an OBP of .397.

Last season, Ernie Clement finished with nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .277 last season.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman had an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .520, and had 150 hits last season.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Brenton Doyle had 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .233 last season.

Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

3/30/2026: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

14-5 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/6/2025: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/5/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/4/2025: 15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

15-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

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