Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (3-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-3)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rockies.TV

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-260) | COL: (+215)

TOR: (-260) | COL: (+215) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

TOR: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Ponce (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Cody Ponce versus the Rockies and Tomoyuki Sugano. Ponce did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season Sugano and his team were 16-14-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Sugano and his team went 10-10 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (68.2%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rockies moneyline has Toronto as a -260 favorite, while Colorado is a +215 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Blue Jays are -114 to cover, and the Rockies are -105.

Blue Jays versus Rockies, on March 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays came away with 52 wins in the 89 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Toronto was named as a favorite of -260 or more just one time last season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 38 of the 152 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (25%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer last year, Colorado went 9-46 (16.4%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-83-5 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a .467 slugging percentage last season thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer had 153 hits and an OBP of .397.

Ernie Clement ended his last campaign with 151 hits, an OBP of .313, plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman accumulated an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .520 while racking up 150 hits last season.

Jordan Beck hit .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Brenton Doyle hit .233 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Willi Castro hit .226 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

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