Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-74)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 14-8, 3.83 ERA vs Chris Sale (Red Sox) - 6-4, 4.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (14-8) for the Blue Jays and Sale (6-4) for the Red Sox. Bassitt's team is 14-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team has a record of 10-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Sale's 17 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in three of Sale's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.1%)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +150 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -182.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Over/Under

Blue Jays versus Red Sox, on September 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 58, or 53.7%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 37-32 when favored by -142 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 62 of 147 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 68-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 71 total times this season. They've gone 34-37 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Boston has gone 19-13 (59.4%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-64-5).

The Red Sox have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 69-77-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .265 with 57 walks and 69 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .438.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 66th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs and five RBI.

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Whit Merrifield has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.321/.391.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (155) this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated 146 hits with a .508 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Justin Turner is slugging .478 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida has 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .288.

Alex Verdugo is batting .270 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Head to Head

9/15/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/6/2023: 13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/5/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2023: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/4/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/2/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/1/2023: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/30/2023: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/3/2023: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2023: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

