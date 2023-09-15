Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:39 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-73)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | BOS: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | BOS: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-194)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 10-10, 3.63 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 12-8, 3.68 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (10-10, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA). When Berrios starts, his team is 13-16-0 against the spread this season. When Berrios starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-11. The Red Sox are 16-9-0 ATS in Bello's 25 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 9-2 in Bello's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.4%)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Toronto is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +112 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -194.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Red Sox game on September 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 57, or 53.3%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 41 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 62 of 146 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 67-79-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have a 34-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

Boston is 24-16 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-63-5).

The Red Sox have a 69-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 146 hits. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

George Springer is batting .259 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in MLB.

Whit Merrifield is batting .279 with a .391 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .475.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up 146 hits with a .512 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Justin Turner is batting .283 with 28 doubles, 23 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .289 with 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is batting .272 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Head to Head

8/6/2023: 13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/5/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2023: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2022: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/1/2023: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/30/2023: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/2/2023: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2023: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2022: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

