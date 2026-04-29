Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (13-16) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-18)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-3, 6.75 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-3, 9.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Eric Lauer (1-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-3) will take the ball for the Red Sox. Lauer's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Lauer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Red Sox are 1-4-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for four Bello starts this season -- they lost every game.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.4%)

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Red Sox, Toronto is the favorite at -130, and Boston is +110 playing on the road.

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Toronto is +158 to cover the runline.

Blue Jays versus Red Sox, on April 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 11-18-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 30% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-7).

Boston is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-15-0).

The Red Sox have collected a 10-20-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. He has a .340 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto with 28 hits. He is batting .289 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying batters, he is 33rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Gimenez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.415) powered by 13 extra-base hits.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .265 with a .312 OBP and 15 RBI for Toronto this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has totaled 33 hits with a .477 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 26th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has a .371 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .456.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Caleb Durbin is batting .168 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .275 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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