Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (46-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-42)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rays.TV

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-158) | TB: (+134)

TOR: (-158) | TB: (+134) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+142) | TB: +1.5 (-172)

TOR: -1.5 (+142) | TB: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 6-4, 2.56 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 8-2, 2.65 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Nick Martinez (8-2, 2.65 ERA). Cease's team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Cease starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-5. The Rays have a 14-4-0 ATS record in Martínez's 18 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 7-2 record in Martínez's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.6%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +134 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Blue Jays are +142 to cover, and the Rays are -172.

The Blue Jays-Rays contest on July 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

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Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 98 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 46-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have put together a 15-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Rays have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-49-2).

The Rays have gone 56-40-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .357.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 130th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 12th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 81 hits. He is batting .231 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Varsho enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double and a walk.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 104 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .280 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Caminero brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Yandy Diaz's .388 OBP and .471 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .310.

He is currently fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda a has .388 on-base percentage to pace the Rays.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, six triples and 18 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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