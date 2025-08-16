Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Texas Rangers.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (71-51) vs. Texas Rangers (61-61)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and RSN

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 7-2, 2.82 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-8, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Eric Lauer (7-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (6-8) will take the ball for the Rangers. Lauer's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have an 11-11-0 ATS record in Corbin's 22 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 6-10 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.3%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -142 favorite, while Texas is a +120 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Toronto is +146 to cover the runline.

The Blue Jays-Rangers contest on Aug. 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 30, or 57.7%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won 20 of 29 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 121 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 73-48-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 21-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Texas has gone 2-16 (11.1%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-68-2).

The Rangers have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 64-57-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .300 with 69 walks and 81 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .496.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 78 runs. He's batting .294 this season and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 14th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ernie Clement has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Addison Barger has been key for Toronto with 90 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .497.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 154th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 153rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Corey Seager has 87 hits with a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .461.

Including all qualified players, he is 74th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has put up a slugging percentage of .401, a team-best for the Rangers.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Head to Head

5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

