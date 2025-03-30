Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (1-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)

TOR: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano. In 31 games he pitched with a spread last season, Bassitt and his team finished with a 14-17-0 record ATS. Bassitt and his team won 42.9% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 6-8. Sugano and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Orioles moneyline has Toronto as a -130 favorite, while Baltimore is a +110 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Toronto is +155 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Orioles contest on March 30 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were victorious in 42, or 55.3%, of the 76 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Toronto came away with a win 24 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Orioles won 21 of the 38 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (55.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer last year, Baltimore went 8-6 (57.1%).

The Orioles combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 85 times last season for an 85-63-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collected 199 hits, posted an OBP of .396 and a .544 SLG last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

Last season, George Springer finished with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .220 last season.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman hit .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Ryan O'Hearn hit .264 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Cedric Mullins hit .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks a season ago.

Colton Cowser hit .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2024: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/6/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

