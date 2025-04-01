Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (3-2) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

TOR: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

TOR: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios against the Nationals and Trevor Williams. Berrios and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Berrios' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Williams and his team went 11-2-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Williams and his team had a 9-3 record in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.9%)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Nationals are -146 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +122.

Blue Jays versus Nationals on April 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays won in 42, or 55.3%, of the 76 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Toronto came away with a win 15 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 55 of the 127 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (43.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Washington went 28-44 (38.9%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-6).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collected 199 hits, posted an OBP of .396 and a .544 SLG last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

Last season, George Springer finished with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .220 last season.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams had 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .246 last season.

Luis Garcia recorded 141 hits and slugged .444.

Josh Bell had 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .249 last season.

Nate Lowe had an OBP of .361 while batting .265.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Head to Head

3/31/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2023: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/4/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

