Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (76-54) vs. Miami Marlins (60-69)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNET

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | MIA: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | MIA: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-9, 3.78 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-3, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (8-9) to the mound, while Eury Perez (5-3) will get the nod for the Marlins. When Gausman starts, his team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Marlins have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Pérez's 11 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.2%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Marlins are -162 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +134.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Marlins on Aug. 24, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won 27 of 38 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 129 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 77-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 48 of the 103 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Miami has a record of 35-42 (45.5%).

The Marlins have played in 125 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-0).

The Marlins have a 73-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 139 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 56 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in MLB.

Bichette has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with four doubles, five walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 110 hits. He is batting .295 this season and 42 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with a double, five home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-high .364 slugging percentage. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 140th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 120th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 115th, and he is 144th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .231 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .234.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

8/23/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/29/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!