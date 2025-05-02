Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (15-16) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-13)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CLEG

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | CLE: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | CLE: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 2.62 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.21 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Logan Allen (1-2, 4.21 ERA). Bassitt's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Allen's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in four of Allen's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (60.4%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Guardians reveal Toronto as the favorite (-162) and Cleveland as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Blue Jays are +128 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -154.

Blue Jays versus Guardians on May 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 30 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 19-11-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've gone 9-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cleveland has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 14-16-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified batters, he is 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .368 this season. He's batting .293.

He is 28th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bichette enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles.

George Springer leads his team in OBP (.406) and total hits (26) this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 18 hits, an OBP of .258 plus a slugging percentage of .284.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .451. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .311.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Jose Ramirez has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 21 hits, a team-high for the Guardians.

Gabriel Arias has six doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .255.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!