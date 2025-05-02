Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 2

Will Hunter Greene strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

