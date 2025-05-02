MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 2
Will Hunter Greene strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances