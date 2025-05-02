Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 2

Will Kyle Tucker or Seiya Suzuki go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Jakob Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Athletics at Miami Marlins

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Giovanny Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Thomas Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+162 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Daniel Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jose Caballero (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 34.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 34.6% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+2000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Maximilian Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Shelby Miller (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 0 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 35.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Eli White (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Matt McLain (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Austin Wynns (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Nick Ahmed (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Rhylan Thomas (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR

+1100 to hit a HR Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jacob Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Dustin Harris (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Blake Sabol (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games David Hamilton (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games DaShawn Keirsey (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brett Wisely (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Aaron Schunk (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Bobby Dalbec (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals