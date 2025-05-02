MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 2
Will Kyle Tucker or Seiya Suzuki go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Jakob Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
Athletics at Miami Marlins
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Giovanny Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Thomas Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 34.6% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Maximilian Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Shelby Miller (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 0 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Eli White (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Matt McLain (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Nick Ahmed (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Rhylan Thomas (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR
- Dustin Harris (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Blake Sabol (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- DaShawn Keirsey (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Brett Wisely (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (homered in 4.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Aaron Schunk (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Bobby Dalbec (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR