Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (70-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-51)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MARQ

Blue Jays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

TOR: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | CHC: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | CHC: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 4.21 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 11-5, 2.45 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Max Scherzer (2-2, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45 ERA). Scherzer and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Scherzer's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Cubs have a 9-13-0 ATS record in Boyd's 22 starts with a set spread. The Cubs are 1-4 in Boyd's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.7%)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Cubs reveal Toronto as the favorite (-110) and Chicago as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Cubs are +152 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Cubs contest on Aug. 14, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 30 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 30 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 119 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 72-47-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have gone 13-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Chicago has a 13-21 record (winning only 38.2% of its games).

In the 114 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-51-7).

The Cubs have gone 54-60-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .399 this season while batting .300 with 69 walks and 80 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .490.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 24th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He's batting .297.

He is ninth in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified batters.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.320/.416.

Clement takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs.

Addison Barger has 18 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .383 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs. He's batting .270 while slugging .466.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 116 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .248 with 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 47 walks.

Nico Hoerner's .374 slugging percentage paces his team.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Head to Head

8/12/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/18/2024: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/31/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2022: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/29/2022: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

