Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (2-0) vs. Athletics (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Eric Lauer versus the Athletics and Luis Morales. In 15 games he pitched with a spread last season, Lauer and his team finished with a 10-5-0 record ATS. Lauer appeared in nine games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 7-2 in those contests. Last season in games Morales pitched his team went 6-3-0 against the spread. Morales' team went 4-2 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.6%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Athletics game on March 29, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

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Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were victorious in 52, or 58.4%, of the 89 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

This year, the Blue Jays won 24 of 32 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 46.2% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (55-64).

The Athletics went 12-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (31.6%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-77-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a .467 slugging percentage last season thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer finished with an OBP of .397 and 153 total hits.

Last season, Ernie Clement finished with nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .277 last season.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker put up a slugging percentage of .479 and a batting average of .262 last season.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz hit .290 with 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers notched 133 hits while batting .277.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

3/28/2026: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 3/27/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/13/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/12/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/1/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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