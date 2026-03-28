Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB Opening Day on Saturday features the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

TOR: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

TOR: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Dylan Cease against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs. Cease and his team were 15-18-0 ATS in his 33 appearances with a spread last season. Cease and his team won 58.3% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 14-10. Last season Springs and his team had a 16-14-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Springs and his team went 12-6 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -172 favorite, while the Athletics are a +144 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Athletics on March 28, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were favorites in 89 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (58.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Jays won 17 of 21 games when listed as at least -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 46.2% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (55-64).

The Athletics went 10-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-77-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Last season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer finished with an OBP of .397 and 153 total hits.

Last season, Ernie Clement finished with nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .277 last season.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker put up a slugging percentage of .479 and a batting average of .262 last season.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz hit .290 with 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers notched 133 hits while batting .277.

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