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Blue Jackets vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Blue Jackets vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the NHL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (40-28-12) vs. Boston Bruins (43-27-10)
  • Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-142)Bruins (+118)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (61.6%)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Blue Jackets are +172 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -215.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blue Jackets versus Bruins matchup on April 12 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Columbus is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog on the road.

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