NFL

Blake Corum 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blake Corum 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Blake Corum -- the Los Angeles Rams running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Corum's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points26.533776
2025 Projected Fantasy Points94.813444

Blake Corum 2024 Game-by-Game

Corum accumulated 4.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Lions0.0000-000
Week 2@Cardinals2.88280-0028
Week 5Packers3.3525011033
Week 7Raiders1.13110-0011
Week 8Vikings1.849011018
Week 9@Seahawks-0.11-10-00-1
Week 10Dolphins1.528011015

Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while running the ball 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Corum's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Blake Corum58207083.6
Kyren Williams3161,29914654.1
Ronnie Rivers2299034.5
Puka Nacua1146144.2

