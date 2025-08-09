Blake Corum 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Blake Corum -- the Los Angeles Rams running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Corum's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 26.5 337 76 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 94.8 134 44

Blake Corum 2024 Game-by-Game

Corum accumulated 4.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2.8 8 28 0 - 0 0 28 Week 5 Packers 3.3 5 25 0 1 1 0 33 Week 7 Raiders 1.1 3 11 0 - 0 0 11 Week 8 Vikings 1.8 4 9 0 1 1 0 18 Week 9 @Seahawks -0.1 1 -1 0 - 0 0 -1 Week 10 Dolphins 1.5 2 8 0 1 1 0 15 View Full Table ChevronDown

Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while running the ball 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Corum's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Blake Corum 58 207 0 8 3.6 Kyren Williams 316 1,299 14 65 4.1 Ronnie Rivers 22 99 0 3 4.5 Puka Nacua 11 46 1 4 4.2

Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.