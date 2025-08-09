Blake Corum 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Blake Corum -- the Los Angeles Rams running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Corum's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|26.5
|337
|76
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|94.8
|134
|44
Blake Corum 2024 Game-by-Game
Corum accumulated 4.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|2.8
|8
|28
|0
|-
|0
|0
|28
|Week 5
|Packers
|3.3
|5
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|33
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1.1
|3
|11
|0
|-
|0
|0
|11
|Week 8
|Vikings
|1.8
|4
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|Week 9
|@Seahawks
|-0.1
|1
|-1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-1
|Week 10
|Dolphins
|1.5
|2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers
The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while running the ball 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Corum's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Blake Corum
|58
|207
|0
|8
|3.6
|Kyren Williams
|316
|1,299
|14
|65
|4.1
|Ronnie Rivers
|22
|99
|0
|3
|4.5
|Puka Nacua
|11
|46
|1
|4
|4.2
