Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose rushing defense was ranked fourth in the league last season (97.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Bijan Robinson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 89.05

89.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.71

25.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his best performance last year, Robinson finished with 29.3 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Robinson finished with 26.4 points (20 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 28 yards) in Week 10 versus the New Orleans Saints.

In his worst game of the season, Robinson ended up with 6.3 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 35 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards. That happened in Week 11 versus the Denver Broncos.

Robinson recorded 7.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 28 yards; 4 receptions, 46 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

The Buccaneers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Tampa Bay last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Buccaneers allowed 22 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Tampa Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

In terms of run D, the Buccaneers allowed only two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Buccaneers allowed only one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

