Bijan Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons posted 11.1 fantasy points last week, after being the third-most popular running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 188.3 39 12 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 259.4 26 2

Bijan Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson accumulated 24.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Steelers 11.1 18 68 0 5 5 0 111

Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Robinson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bijan Robinson 214 976 4 23 4.6 Tyler Allgeier 186 683 4 34 3.7 Rondale Moore 28 178 1 1 6.4 Ray-Ray McCloud 3 30 0 0 10.0

