NFL

Bijan Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bijan Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons posted 11.1 fantasy points last week, after being the third-most popular running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Bijan Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points188.33912
2024 Projected Fantasy Points259.4262

Bijan Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson accumulated 24.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Steelers11.118680550111

Bijan Robinson vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Robinson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bijan Robinson2149764234.6
Tyler Allgeier1866834343.7
Rondale Moore28178116.4
Ray-Ray McCloud3300010.0

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

