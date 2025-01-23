Best Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the AFC Championship

At this point in the NFL calendar, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Kelce within FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Kelce props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Travis Kelce Prop Bets for AFC Championship

Look, I get it -- Travis Kelce scored only three touchdowns during the regular season. However, the best players show up when it matters the most.

That's exactly what happened in the Divisional Round as Kelce racked up seven catches for 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight targets. This came with two red zone targets -- the second-highest mark on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Kelce +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since Week 13, Kelce boasts team-highs with a 31.0% red zone target share and 23.9% target share. He has the workload in general paired with his red zone production peaking at the right time. Kelce has scored in back-to-back appearances, and the Buffalo Bills gave up the 16th-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends this season.

Our NFL DFS projections have Kelce with the second-highest receiving touchdown projection (0.45) for Sunday's Conference Championship bouts.

Ultimately, Kelce seems in store for another big-time playoff performance. We mentioned the Bills have been shaky against tight ends this season, yet Kelce stumbled to two catches for eight yards on four targets in Week 11's contest against Buffalo.

However, he's been a changed man since by logging 8.7 targets and 6.0 receptions per game following that loss. In general, the star tight end has performed well against the Bills by logging 6.7 catches and 10.0 targets for 82.7 receiving yards per game over three matchups from 2021 to 2023.

Travis Kelce - Total Receptions Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Simply looking at Kelce's playoff production gives me more than enough confidence for over 6.5 catches. He's reached at least seven receptions in 11 of his past 14 playoff games. Dating back to last postseason, Kelce is averaging 8.8 targets, 7.8 catches, and 94.4 receiving yards per game over his last five playoff games.

With Buffalo giving up the 12th-most yards per passing attempt (7.2), Kelce's 6.5-reception prop feels more than obtainable. Our projections are leaning to the over with 6.7-projected catches.

You can also click here to check out our updated 2024-25 printable NFL playoff bracket.

Get a Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NFL Playoff games taking place on January 26th, 2025!

Also, FanDuel customers can now participate in the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli. Get your FREE pick in now and, If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which props stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.