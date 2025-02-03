Best Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Kelce within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Kelce's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

It was a quiet outing for Kelce in the AFC Championship, with the veteran tight end logging only 2 catches for 19 yards on 4 targets. Although Kelce couldn't repeat his success from the Divisional Round where he hauled in 7 of his 8 targets for 117 yards and a score, I'm expecting him to be used early and often in the Super Bowl.

While Kelce is 35 years old now and isn't as explosive as he once was, he still excels at finding the open zones in a defense. Over the course of the regular season, Kelce tallied seven-plus receptions in 7 of his 16 starts, but we all know just how productive he can be once the postseason comes around.

Travis Kelce - Total Receptions Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ever since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018, Kelce has become his go-to target. In their 20 playoffs games together, Kelce has caught 7-plus passes in 14 of them, including 9 catches in last year's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

When looking at how KC's offense has operated since Week 16 -- which is when Marquise Brown made his season debut -- Kelce has registered the second-most receptions per game (5.5) and second-highest target share (23.4%) on the Chiefs during that span, via NextGenStats. On top of that, the Eagles just allowed Zach Ertz to record 11 receptions and a 32-year-old Tyler Higbee to post 7 receptions in their last two playoff contests.

Once again, Kelce may not be an overly dynamic player with the ball in his hands anymore, but he's still finding ways to generate explosive plays through the air. Across his 18 appearances this season, Kelce has had a reception of at least 20 yards in 10 of those games.

With Kelce achieving a catch of 20-plus yards in 55.6% of his starts this season, these odds should be closer to -125, which means there is value in taking him to hit this number. While there isn't much confidence in Kelce blazing past defenders, his ability to find the soft spots in the secondary helps him get open and have room to run after the catch.

Travis Kelce - Longest Reception Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since Week 16, besides Kelce being second in receptions per game and target share, he's also producing the second-highest air yards share (23.8%), second-most downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (2.0), and second-most yards per route run (2.34) in Kansas City's offense. All it takes for Kelce to earn a reception of 20-plus yards is one play where Mahomes extends a play and connects with his favorite target or a broken coverage by Philly's secondary.

Along with permitting seven-plus receptions to Ertz and Higbee over their last two postseason games, the Eagles have also given up catches of 20-plus yards to both of those tight ends. Considering that the Chiefs now have other pass catchers who deserve attention and can stretch the field, Kelce should have a few opportunities to create chunk plays in Super Bowl LIX.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl LIX player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

