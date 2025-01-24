Best Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for the NFC Championship

At this point in the NFL calendar, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Saquon Barkley in the NFC Championship as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Barkley within FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bets for NFC Championship

The Eagles have shown a willingness to lean heavily on Barkley through two playoff games, and that peaked last week with Barkley logging a 90% snap rate, which tied for a season-high clip.

In the win over the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley handled 26 carries and 4 targets. He could see a similarly huge workload this weekend, and that puts me on this receiving yards over, which isn't a high bar to clear.

Saquon Barkley - Receiving Yds Washington Commanders Jan 26 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the aforementioned win over LA, Barkley hauled in all 4 of his targets for 27 receiving yards. He averaged 17.4 receiving yards per game in the regular season despite some quiet receiving games down the stretch. Plus, with Barkley's after-the-catch ability, he can get 14 yards on one grab if he gets the rock in space.

Another positive for this bet is the potential limited mobility of Jalen Hurts. If Hurts isn't able to scramble as often as usual, it could result in an extra checkdown or two to Barkley.

Our NFL projections have Barkley forecasted for 2.4 catches and 17.6 receiving yards.

Admittedly, this is a scary bet given Barkley's big-play prowess and his recent outputs, but our model is strongly in favor of this one.

Saquon Barkley - Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley Under Jan 26 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Barkley posted rushing days of 146 and 150 yards in two meetings with Washington this season, the Commanders' defense has shown some improvement in the playoffs. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington held the Bucs to 20 points and limited Bucky Irving to 77 rushing yards. Versus the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs had his way, totaling 105 rushing yards on just 14 carries, but that output is still well short of this line.

And that highlights something working in our favor: 126 yards is a lot. Barkley could have an excellent game -- similar to Gibbs last week -- and the under still hit. Barkley has run for 126-plus yards in just 8 of 18 games so far this campaign.

If we can avoid a long rushing score, I like this under.

We project Barkley to record 113.4 rushing yards on Sunday.

